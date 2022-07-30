Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.67 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.