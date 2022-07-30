Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $16,790,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $31,024,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

About Southern Copper



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

