Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,053 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 429.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

