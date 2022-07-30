Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,152 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NRO stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.