Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,152 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
NRO stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
