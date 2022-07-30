Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $4,448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

MTDR stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

