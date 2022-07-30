Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,124,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

