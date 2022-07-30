Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

QLYS stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.75. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.43 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

