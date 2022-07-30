Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,202,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,916,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

CHKP stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

