Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

