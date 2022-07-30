Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $317,000 Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 742,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

