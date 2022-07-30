Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 151,833 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,620,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000.

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.99 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.96 and a 1-year high of 29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is 18.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

