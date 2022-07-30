Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 239,388 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

