Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Alexander’s by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexander’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ALX opened at $243.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.12. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.85 and a 52 week high of $299.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 71.20%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

