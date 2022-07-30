Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

U opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

