Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORAN. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

NYSE ORAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

