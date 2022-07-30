Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AZEK by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 663,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AZEK by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AZEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Barclays decreased their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

