Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,543,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $189.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

