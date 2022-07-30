Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.94.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

RIVN opened at 34.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 29.60 and a 200-day moving average of 42.35. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.