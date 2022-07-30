Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $338,000 in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBTP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

