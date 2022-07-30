Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.