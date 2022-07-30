Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $196.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

