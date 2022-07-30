Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

