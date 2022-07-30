Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $3,384,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 61.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

