Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 410 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $103.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

