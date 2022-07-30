Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crocs by 44.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

