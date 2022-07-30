Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

