Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $48.13 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

