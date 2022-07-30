Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

