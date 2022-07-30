Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

