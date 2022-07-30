Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 120 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $308.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.60.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

