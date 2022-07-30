Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 131 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $196.76 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $298.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.55.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.