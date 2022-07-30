Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.98.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.88.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

