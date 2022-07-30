Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Blink Charging by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,907.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $904.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 3.45. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

