Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4 %

NET opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.