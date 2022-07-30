Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,279 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 831,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile



Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

