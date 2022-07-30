Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,123 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,617,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

