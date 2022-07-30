Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JAKKS Pacific worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 2.02. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

