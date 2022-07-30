Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 957 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

MDC stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,017 shares of company stock worth $1,665,733. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

