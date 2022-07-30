Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 992 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidus Investment worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.99 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

