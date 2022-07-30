Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

