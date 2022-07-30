Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 444,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

