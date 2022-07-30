Stifel Nicolaus Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $123.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.