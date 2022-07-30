Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.