Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.89 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,340,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,025,324 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Microsoft worth $6,887,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

