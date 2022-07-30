Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

