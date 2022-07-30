SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $19.25. SunPower shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 157,071 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
