SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $19.25. SunPower shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 157,071 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.