Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $23.79

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $26.41. Sunrun shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 499,527 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

