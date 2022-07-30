SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.34. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.55) to £120 ($144.58) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

