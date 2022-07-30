TAP Consulting LLC Sells 306 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

