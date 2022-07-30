Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

